Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.09

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 60993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $53,782.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Coursera by 43.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,405,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,909,000 after buying an additional 254,108 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,275,000 after buying an additional 243,894 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $52,804,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 690,931 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

