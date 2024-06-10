Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.88

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCAP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCAP

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.