Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 12,361 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crescent Park Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,008,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,845,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 605,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $227,805,000 after buying an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 77,190 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $423.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $433.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.56.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

