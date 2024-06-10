CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.72

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 9154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

CSG Systems International Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

