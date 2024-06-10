Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

