Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 158.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,659 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,353 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 342,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,866. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.