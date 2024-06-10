Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP lowered its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.33% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN opened at $37.75 on Monday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

