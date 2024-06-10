DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,203 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DoubleVerify worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in DoubleVerify by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,531 shares of company stock worth $3,043,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

NYSE:DV opened at $18.67 on Monday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

