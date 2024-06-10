Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Acquired by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.09% of Driven Brands worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Driven Brands by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

DRVN stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $572.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

