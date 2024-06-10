EHP Funds Inc. Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $9,476,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 239,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,617,000 after acquiring an additional 115,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total transaction of $38,370,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,397 shares of company stock valued at $282,152,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

META stock opened at $492.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.33 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.