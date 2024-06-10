EHP Funds Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

EHP Funds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PKG opened at $183.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $127.69 and a one year high of $191.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.03.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.