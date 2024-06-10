EHP Funds Inc. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EHP Funds Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

