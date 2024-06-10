EHP Funds Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises approximately 0.4% of EHP Funds Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

SNA opened at $268.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,118. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

