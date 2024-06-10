EHP Funds Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EHP Funds Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,204 shares of company stock worth $15,699,113. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $586.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $545.73 and its 200 day moving average is $511.14. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $383.82 and a 1-year high of $591.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.