EHP Funds Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

EHP Funds Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,004 shares of company stock worth $6,381,523 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE IT opened at $434.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.