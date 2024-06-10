EHP Funds Inc. Sells 10,200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

EHP Funds Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 179.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

