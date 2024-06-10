EHP Funds Inc. Sells 10,600 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

EHP Funds Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.4% of EHP Funds Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $895,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $947,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,547. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.