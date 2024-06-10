EHP Funds Inc. Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

EHP Funds Inc. cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after buying an additional 44,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,341,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MSI opened at $371.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.84 and a 200 day moving average of $336.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $373.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

