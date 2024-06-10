Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of ET stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,938 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

