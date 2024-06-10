Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $166.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.68.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $122.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $424,130,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

