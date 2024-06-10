Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 172,736 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Entegris worth $65,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Entegris by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Entegris by 191.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entegris by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 174,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Entegris Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $131.57. 74,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,976. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.