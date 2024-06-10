Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

EPD opened at $28.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 137,044 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $7,542,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

