Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.33. 685,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,660,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,689 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after purchasing an additional 284,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

