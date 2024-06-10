Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $826,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $247.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day moving average of $256.58. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $221.20 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.