Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 919 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $174.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

