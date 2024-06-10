Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.50

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 109937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.07.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

