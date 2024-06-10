F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Trading Down 2.8%

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 99,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 962,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

F3 Uranium Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42.

About F3 Uranium

(Get Free Report)

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F3 Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F3 Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.