Findell Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,000 RH (NYSE:RH)

Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,000. RH comprises 3.5% of Findell Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Findell Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at $615,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RH by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RH by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in RH by 19.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RH opened at $265.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RH will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

