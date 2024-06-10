Findell Capital Management LLC Invests $5.88 Million in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 520,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,000. U.S. Silica comprises approximately 3.9% of Findell Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

NYSE SLCA opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.