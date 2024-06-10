Findell Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,000. Sotera Health comprises about 5.6% of Findell Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Findell Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Sotera Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sotera Health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,830,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,403,000 after acquiring an additional 600,600 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,233,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,039 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,116,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 154,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 363,628 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sotera Health by 13.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,860,000 after buying an additional 143,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Sotera Health has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.73 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

