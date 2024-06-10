Findell Capital Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,080,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cutera makes up about 0.0% of Findell Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Findell Capital Management LLC owned about 55.57% of Cutera as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cutera by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 75.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. William Blair raised Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In related news, EVP Michael Karavitis sold 24,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $64,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Cutera stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $21.41.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

