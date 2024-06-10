Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,264 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLNC. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

FLNC traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 170,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,865. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

