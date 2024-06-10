FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,282 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.82% of FormFactor worth $59,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,669,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $21,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,023,154. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORM

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.