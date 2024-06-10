Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.85

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 10497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Further Reading

