GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 40,788 Shares

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $225,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,765,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,939.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 8,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,132. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.