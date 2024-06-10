GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 3.8% on Disappointing Earnings

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $27.15. 40,286,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 21,943,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GME. Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.42 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

