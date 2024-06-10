General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $67,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.61. 126,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,709. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $209.25 and a 1 year high of $302.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.30.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

