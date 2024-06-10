General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 59.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 135.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $163.69. 464,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,357,713. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

