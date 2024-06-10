General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.53

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.51, with a volume of 572244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,280,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 454.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $159,750,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

