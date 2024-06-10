Generation Investment Management LLP Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Generation Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 882,171 shares during the quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Palo Alto Networks worth $132,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,406,000 after buying an additional 749,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,897 shares of company stock valued at $73,850,007. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock opened at $301.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

