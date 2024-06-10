Generation Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Generation Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,503,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,836 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 2.9% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $645,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Twilio by 15.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Twilio by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5,339.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

