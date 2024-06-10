Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 202,697 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,965,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,697 shares during the period. Henry Schein accounts for 4.1% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $905,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Henry Schein by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after acquiring an additional 323,901 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 809,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after acquiring an additional 307,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $68.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

