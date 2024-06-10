Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GERN. TD Cowen began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Geron Stock Performance

Geron stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 870.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

