Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Geron Stock Up 7.0 %

GERN traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,610,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304,833. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657,619 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,047 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,734,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,634,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

