Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 10,610,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 11,304,833 shares.The stock last traded at $4.91 and had previously closed at $4.59.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GERN. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 305,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $24,734,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $4,228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Geron by 999.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $5,054,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

