Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,448 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,448 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of indie Semiconductor worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,308 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 39.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,028,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,876,000 after purchasing an additional 763,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 176.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 626,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INDI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,346.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,973 shares of company stock valued at $708,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
indie Semiconductor Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.85.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. Analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
About indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
