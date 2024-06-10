Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of SilverBow Resources worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 8,624.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SBOW opened at $38.00 on Monday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

