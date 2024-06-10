Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 790,826 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,982,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,707,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,072.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 344,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 315,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945 in the last three months. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SKWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

