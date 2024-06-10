Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 196,283 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Asana as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Asana by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 over the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Price Performance

Asana stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

