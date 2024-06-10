Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,814 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ODP as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 493,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth $21,070,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth $6,328,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter worth $3,396,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ODP by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP opened at $37.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. ODP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

